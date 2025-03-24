Local:
- A new report by SF's Budget and Legislative Analyst's office has found, no one's surprise, that the city’s systems for finding and rooting out conflicts of interest are not very effective. The report found that in the case of 16 out of 37 randomly selected contracts, the city had failed to identify conflicts of interests in panelists making selections on contract bids. [Mission Local]
- Former SF Mayor Willie Brown just turned 91, and he'a auctioning off some of his wardrobe as he has before, to benefit Goodwill. The clothes can be found on the Goodwill eBay page. [KRON4]
- An injury crash on the westbound Bay Bridge around noon on Monday led to some backup coming from the East Bay into SF, with at least two lanes temporarily blocked. [Chronicle]
- The VTA workers' union has rejected the latest wage-hike offer from the VTA, and their strike continues on into its third week. [KTVU]
National:
- It's jaw-dropping to people in military and intelligence circles, but shouldn't come as a shock that a band of Trump's clowns accidentally included a journalist in a high-level text thread about a military strike in Yemen. The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the thread on Signal with Vice President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and they should never have even been using Signal for this. [CNN]
- The Trump administration turned to the Supreme Court today to try to block an SF-based federal judge's order to reinstate thousands of fired federal workers at six agencies. [New York Times]
- The announcement of 23andme's bankruptcy has many, many people freaking out that their genetic data will be sold off at auction, and there have been many posts today instructing customers how to delete their data. [Bay Area News Group / CNBC]
Video:
- Amy Poehler has a new podcast, everyone. "I like to be five or six years too late to any trend," she quips.
Photo: Mazin Omron