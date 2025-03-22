Night of Ideas, a free, global “nocturnal arts and culture marathon,” which brings together leading scholars, activists, and artists for a night of performances and activities, will take place on April 5 in SF’s Civic Center, with a family program earlier in the afternoon.

This year’s Night of Ideas theme, “(Un)Common Ground,” dives into what unites communities—exploring real connections in a digital world, dialogue in a divided society, and ways to protect our planet in the face of extreme weather.

The event will include a wide array of discussions, performances, and interactive activities (see a PDF of the lineup here) including dance-along ballet, drag story hour, and a puppet show during the family program, and a BART fashion show, zine-making and screenwriting workshops, lip-syncing with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and a slew of panels and performances later in the evening.

The family program will be at the Main Library from 4–6pm, with food trucks starting at 5pm at the newly illuminated Fulton Plaza. The main portion of the event will be from 7pm until 1am throughout Civic Center, including the Main Library, Fulton Plaza, and the Asian Art Museum.

The event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Night of Ideas is organized by Villa Albertine San Francisco, KQED, the Asian Art Museum, and the San Francisco Public Library, with artistic curation by Circuit Network.