Eagle-eyes have noticed that there’s been unexplained scaffolding around the oversize Coca-Cola bottle at Oracle Park. The Giants just gave a preview of what these upgrades are all about, and that Coke bottle will now have animated LED light displays on it.

You San Francisco Giants open their 2025 season a week from today, with a Thursday, March 27 game at Cincinnati against the Reds (1:10 opm PT). Their Home Opener is Friday April 4 against the Seattle Mariners (1:35 pm). As such, right before the season starts is when the Giants like to announce whatever new upgrades they added this year at Oracle Park.

This year, passersby have noticed a curious scaffolding structure around the gigantic Coca-Cola bottle, and there has been little explanation for this. But now we have our answer to this mystery.

KGO reports that the Giants had a Wedenesday press conference to announce the new features coming to the ballpark this year. And one of the things they showed off was a simulation the new, upgraded Coca-Cola bottle. The video seen above is not a direct video of the new Colke bottle, it’s just a video the Giants showed Wednesday. And it may be a simulation, not “the real thing,” so to speak.

It’s unclear if the new bottle does more animation shows than the one seen above. And will it show ads for other sodas or beverages? Or show animations that aren’t ads, a la the Las Vegas Sphere? Giants’ top brass has not said yet.

Giants CEO Larry Baer simply said that "Now we're doing a whole LED around it. And especially at night with it lit, it's going to really pop.”

“Pop.” Get it?

Per KGO, the Oracle Park concession stands will also offer new menu tems this year, like an elote dog, meatball sandwich, and two new types of ramen.

Image: @Braccs via Twitter