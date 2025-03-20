- Postal workers in SF plan to protest Thursday, along with other postal workers in 150 cities around the country, over the Trump administration's prpoposal to privatize the mail service. Workers say that privatization will inevitably slow mail delivery and make it more expensive, especially for people who live in rural parts of the country. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a vigil Wednesday night in East Oakland for the 15-year-old boy who was randomly killed in a robbery on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
- An empty warehouse went up in flames early Thursday near the SAP Center in San Jose, in an area where multiple similar fires have been occurring in buildings slated for demolition. [KTVU]
- A registered sex offender, 25-year-old identified as Darrien James Humphries of Vacaville, is accused of stalking a woman on her way to work in San Rafael Wednesday, making sexual comments and standing in her path. [KRON4]
- Sam Altman, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, and Figma Inc. chief Dylan Field are among the Silicon Valley figures donating to a new, private, for-profit college called CampusGroup Inc., which plans to offer two-year degrees and certification programs and allow students to transfer out to complete four-year degrees more cheaply. [Bloomberg]
- Elon Musk's DOGE group quietly deleted from its website 136 of the 700 federal office leases it claimed to have canceled, indicating that it is losing some internal battles in the administration. [New York Times]
