Local:
- In response to Trump funding cuts, the University of California has instituted a system-wide hiring freeze. While the university's legal team fights cuts in the courts, University President Michael Drake says that they still have to prepare for "significant financial challenges ahead." [Guardian]
- Interim Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins has challenged SF Mayor Daniel Lurie to a basketball three-pointer shooting contest, so we'll see how this goes! [KRON4]
- Understaffing at Santa Rosa Behavioral Healthcare Hospital has resulted in patient injuries, and general chaos, as the Chronicle reports in its ongoing series about the privatized mental healthcare system in California.
- Emilia's, the tiny, eccentric Berkeley pizzeria, is still going strong with its staff of one, making about 30 pies per night, and you still have order yours online at 9 am for pickup that evening. [Chronicle]
National:
- There's some more brazenly racist shit happening in Washington, as the Trump Defense Department apparently removed a page on its website dedicated to Jackie Robinson's military service. The page has been restored after complaints were raised, but it was earlier removed and the letters "DEI" had been added to its URL. [Associated Press]
- The Fed left interest rates alone today, leading to a stock market surge. [CNN]
- Federal judges are raising alarm bells about online threats against them that could turn to actual violence, as the Trump mobs get worked up about judges who defy King Trump. [New York Times]
Video:
- Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, posted this video this morning of her parents dancing, on the occasion of her dad's 70th birthday.
Top image: Photo by Darwin Bell