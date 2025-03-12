- The SFPD is trying to locate a male suspect who allegedly beat up another man outside the Castro Theatre on Sunday night. The incident happened around 8 pm Sunday, and the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera leaving the scene. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Bureau of Land Management Field Office in Ukiah is the latest victim of Elon Musk's DOGE cuts, and is being closed. The field office manages approximately 270,000 acres of land, including the California Coastal Monument, Cow Mountain Recreation Area, and the grounds surrounding Point Arena Lighthouse. [KPIX]
- Two people were found dead inside a Fairfield home early Wednesday in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide. [KRON4]
- Vem Miller, the Nevada man who claims to be a Trump supporter who was arrested last year outside a Trump rally in the Coachella Valley and accused of wanting to assassinate Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the sheriff in Riverside County. [Bay Area News Group]
- A pair of small earthquakes rumbled part of the East Bay early Wednesday, centered approximately 2.5 miles west southwest of Alamo. [KRON4]
- A fire Tuesday night burned part of a shopping center on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa. [KPIX]
- After a four-year delay, a renovation project at the historic bathhouse at San Francisco’s China Beach is going to start in May, and it will ultimately have new bathrooms and rinse-off stations. [Chronicle]
Photo by Piotr Musiol