Local:
- As Scott Peterson awaits maybe a new trial at Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento, he was injured in a prison fight, or as TMZ describes it, Peterson “got an ass-whoopin' from another inmate.” The fight was related to of all things pickleball, as Peterson hit a ball directly at another prisoner, and the prisoner gave Peterson a beating. But Peterson did not require hospitalization. [TMZ]
- Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland is in serious jeopardy of having to close permanently after the city shut down their back patio, a patio that has been there for decades. Owners say the live music club’s business is down 60% since the patio’s closure, and is now only open four days a week, after some neighbor complained about the back patio that’s been operating for years. [Bay Area News Group]
- That Gavin Newsom podcast that no one asked for continues to just exclusively platform right-wingers, this time bringing on Michael Savage, who Newsom just pretty much let attack trans people the whole time. Savage blamed trans issues for the Democrats’ losses in November (though he also blamed “vilifying the white male” and “illegals getting free care’), and Gavin just kind of sheepishly said, “Right,” and “I think we have to be more sensitized to that.” [Chronicle]
- 40-year-old Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz is retiring from the work management software company he also co-founded, Asana, and indicates he’s just going to focus on his philanthropies. [SF Business Times]
National:
- The stock market had another awful day Tuesday, with the Dow closing down about 500 points amidst Trump’s chaotic tariff implementation. Though it wasn’t as bad as Monday’s 800-point drop, a day on which Trump posted to Truth Social 100 times. [CNN]
- Ukraine and the US have agreed to the framework of a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian invasion, though Russia has not yet commented on this. [Axios]
- Perkins Coie, the law firm that Trump is targeting for punishment over their past work, is now suing the Trump administration with the help of an elite Washington law firm. [NY Times]
Video of the Day:
- A rather amusing blunder with Mayor Daniel Lurie and OpenAI. Lurie popped by for the ribbon-cutting at OpenAI’s new Mission Bay headquarters Monday. And in a symbol of SF government’s ineptitude, or AI’s frequent inability to get basic things right (or both), the scissors that were supposed to cut the ribbon didn’t work.
San Francisco: Tech capital of the world but can’t sharpen scissors. pic.twitter.com/5HKmaX54Xp— Sydney Johnson (@sydneyfjohnson) March 10, 2025
Image: Stephanie O via Yelp