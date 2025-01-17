Apple is yanking one of its first Apple Intelligence features to roll out, the one that summarizes news headlines from various sources to turn them into push notifications, which have turned out to be sometimes wildly false.

If you were one of those Apple users who opted in to Apple Intelligence news summaries, you may have seen headlines in the last month that said things like "Luigi Mangione shoots himself" and "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Arrested." You may have been shocked at these headlines and dug further to find out they were based in fiction.

Now, Apple is acknowledging that Apple Intelligence may not be so ready for prime time, and it's pulling the news summary feature for the time being. Apple put out a beta software update for developers on Thursday that disables the feature, as CNN reports, saying it plans to reintroduce it at a later date.

The company has made no accompanying statement about the feature.

It's the latest example in the rapid expansion of AI applications of AIs "hallucinating" or just getting demonstrable wrong. Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a professor at Brown University, tells CNN that it's a problem with large-language AI models that are trained to produce "plausible-sounding answers" to prompts. This means that "any plausible-sounding answer, whether it’s accurate or factual or made up or not, is a reasonable answer, and that’s what it produces," Venkatasubramanian says.

The BBC alerted Apple and the public to these headline problems in December, noting that one of their stories was incorrectly summarized as "Luigi Mangione Shoots Himself." Apple, at the time, declined to comment.

The National Union of Journalists subsequently called for the removal of the news summaries, saying, "the public must not be placed in a position of second-guessing the accuracy of news they receive."

Google had some similar problems last year with its "AI Overview" summaries in its search functionality. As of Spring 2024, some of these AI-generated blurbs included fictional information that seemed to come as a result of misreadings of information on the web — therefore giving back false results to users who could have easily found the correct information if they were conducting a normal Google search, without this unsolicited AI help.

Google also temporarily disabled the image-generating function of its Gemini AI last winter following controversy over it hallucinating more diverse versions of the US founding fathers, and other oddities.

There is no indication of when Apple may try to again roll out its AI news summaries.

