As Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority workers went on strike today, picketers at one San Jose location were struck by a truck, perhaps intentionally, and one of those picketers was hospitalized.

We noted this morning that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers were on strike across that public transportation service which serves San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley. The strike started once the clock hit midnight early Monday morning, and as such, there is no VTA public transit running as of today, and many VTA workers were out on picket lines all day Monday.

There has been at least one disturbing incident. KGO reports that some of the picketing workers “have been involved in traffic incidents” on Monday at the Cerone VTA Yard on San Jose’s Holger Way. That station also reports that a few picketers were hit by a truck driving on Holger Way, and one of those picketers has been hospitalized.

It’s unclear whether the person who posted this video of the incident is the same person who took the video footage. KGO has the exact same video, which they say was “provided by ATU Local 265 members,” referring to the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 union that represents the bus and rail workers. It’s also unclear what happened before the incident, and whether this collision was intentional, or whether picketers were encroaching into the street.

But obviously, we see a collision with a white truck and at least two picketers, and the truck straight up drives away after the collision.

Per KGO, one picketer “appears to have had his foot ran over” and was hospitalized. San Jose police are investigating the incident.

As far as the strike goes, VTA workers are asking for a 19.1% pay increase over three years, VTA management is offering a 9.3% increase over the same period. The two sides did meet Sunday night, but ATU Local 265 president Raj Singh told KGO that meeting “only lasted about 10 minutes at best.”

Image: @sharmaraman1989 via Twitter