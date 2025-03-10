Local:
- Two Sonoma County schools, Harmony Elementary School and Salmon Creek School which share a campus in Occidental, were locked down Monday morning due to a "credible threat." Students were safely reunited with their families following the undisclosed threat, which allegedly came from a student's father. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two Pleasanton teens were stabbed in a brawl over the weekend, and a juvenile suspect was arrested. The 18-year-old victims were reportedly stabbed in the leg on the 1000 block of Harvest Circle on Saturday night. [KRON4]
- Barbara Lee and Loren Taylor have both raised similar sums in the Oakland mayor's race, but Taylor had a bit of a head start. The former congresswoman has raised $293,000 as of March 1, and Taylor has raised $253,000 for their respective campaigns, and the election is set for April 15. [East Bay Times]
- People have been wondering what's up with Beauty Bar in the Mission since it closed for a brief "nip/tuck" last year, and the answer is that it is finally reopening next month. Owner Jahaziel Garay, who bought the bar after working there as a bartender for many years, says that some cosmetic work turned into a more major renovation, particularly in the bathrooms. [Mission Local]
- A 20-year-old Hayward woman, identified as Elizabeth Fuentes, died in rollover crash Friday night at the intersection of Hayward Boulevard and Civic Avenue, and three other people were injured, one of them critically. [East Bay Times]
- An 83-year-old man, who authorities say is a convicted felon in possession of multiple firearms, engaged Monterey County sheriff's deputies in a six-and-a-half-hour standoff on Sunday, after he was served with a civil eviction notice. [Chronicle]
National:
- Bay Area lawmakers in DC, predictably, have received an uptick in calls to their offices from constituents telling them to "do something" about Trump. [Chronicle]
- The stock market had its worst day yet in the new Trump Era, but we'll see if this matters to him like it used to. [New York Times]
- Former banker Mark Carney is about to be sworn in as Canada's prime minister, and he'll have a tough balancing act negotiating with Trump over several weeks before he'll face a national election. [New York Times]
Video:
- The CBS Evening News over the weekend covered winery dog Mella, who is the genetic twin of Stella, a longtime resident of Sonoma winery Flambeaux who is getting on in years, and for $50,000, owner Arthur Murray had her cloned.
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist