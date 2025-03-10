- VTA workers went on strike at midnight last night, halting all transit service in San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley. Union leaders met with the transit authority one last time Sunday to try to negotiate a new contract, but they say the VTA is not negotiating in good faith. [KTVU]
- Three lost hikers, including two young children, were rescued in the Santa Cruz Mountains Sunday night. They were found on a remote trail, and the CHP said that "the children were beginning to suffer from hypothermia." [KRON4]
- The Conference for Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, or CROI, an annual gathering of scientists who have been working on the HIV epidemic for decades, began Sunday at the Moscone Center, but high-level officials with the National Institutes of Health couldn't be there due to a travel ban by the Trump administration. [SF Business Times]
- Healdsburg's city council has passed an ordinance banning all formula retail from its downtown area, and banning big-box retail from all parts of the city, following an uproar over the opening of men's retailer Faherty last year. [KPIX]
- A 26-year-old Southern California man, Jamal Jackson of Panorama City, begins trial today for killing two people who painted over his gang graffiti in 2023. [Bay Area News Group]
- Just a reminder: Arsicault Bakery, the go-to outfit for croissants, is opening their third location this morning in Mission Rock. [KRON4]
- Republicans have pressured the city of Washington, DC to remove a two-block long Black Lives Matter mural, painted on a city street in 2020. [New York Times]
- The Supreme Court has denied a bid by a group of Republican-led states to bar blue states from suing oil and gas companies over their impacts on climate change — with only Thomas and Alito dissenting. [CBS News]