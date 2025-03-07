The Market Street components of the 5-Fulton, 9-San Bruno, and 31-Balboa would be lopped off under a proposed new batch of Muni service cuts, and there could be more bad news for 6-Haight-Parnassus and 21-Hayes riders.

As the SF Municipal Transit Agency (SFMTA) that operates Muni is looking at a $50 million deficit, which could swell to a $320 million deficit, the agency has already clipped a few Muni routes. As of February 1, you’re seeing less frequent weekday service on the 24-Divisadero, 38-Geary, and 43-Masonic lines.



Then this week, the SFMTA announced another batch of proposed Muni service cuts.

These are just proposals, and there will be public meetings on these proposed cuts in March and April. But the way things are looking, whatever service cuts the agency decides on would go into effect this summer.

Under this proposal, there would be big changes to the 5-Fulton, 9-San Bruno, and 31-Balboa. As seen above, these lines would no longer traverse Market Street, a thoroughfare that other bus and rail lines already cover. Each of these would still run its current routes and frequency, but would turn around once they hit Market Street.

The 5R-Fulton Rapid and 9R-San Bruno Rapid would not be affected, and would still run their full routes. And when those R buses go out of service at the end of the day, the regular 5-Fulton and 9-San Bruno buses would then run on Market Street in the R buses’ absence.

Meanwhile, the 6-Haight-Parnassus and 21-Hayes would get combined into one route. Both of these would also lose their Market Street components and have the new route seen above. The 6-Haight-Parnassus would keep all of its current stops west of Masonic Avenue under the new route, which would utilize all stops east of Masonic Avenue on the current 21-Hayes route.

Agan, these are just proposals. They will be discussed at upcoming SFMTA board meetings on March 18 and April 1, so you can give the agency a piece of your mind about all this then.

Related: Get Ready to Wait: Muni Service Cutbacks Start This Saturday, February 1 [SFist]

Image: Daniel Ramirez via Wikimedia Commons