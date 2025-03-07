Local:
- Eric Rombough, one of the disgraced former officers involved in the scandals surrounding the Antioch Police Department, changed his tune on the witness stand yesterday while testifying against former colleague Morteza Amiri. Rombough admitted that he enjoyed inflicting violence on city residents and went on to say that he and Amiri gave each other incentives for the violence, including rewarding each other with a "filet mignon dinner or milk and cookies presented by the other’s wife." [Mercury News]
- Law firm Perkins Coie LLP, which has a large Bay Area presence, has become the target of one of Trump’s executive orders. The executive order said about the firm, which represented Hillary Clinton in 2016: “The dishonest and dangerous activity of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP has affected this country for decades.“ [San Francisco Business Times]
- Five prisoners were injured in a riot involving about 40 inmates using improvised instruments at California State Prison in Sacramento. Two inmates allegedly used an improvised instrument to kill a fellow prisoner the week prior. [SFGate]
- The Bay Football Club, which began its inaugural season with the National Women’s Soccer League last year, is building a state-of-the-art facility on Treasure Island. The facility is expected to be ready by the 2027 season. [YIMBY]
- OpenAI founder Sam Altman’s World Network has pulled out of a deal at the last minute to occupy office space at Mission Rock‘s Building B, which is part of the new 28-acre long, mixed-use development along the waterfront. [Chronicle]
- Hundreds rallied for science at the Stand Up for Science protest at City Hall in San Francisco and across the country in response to the Trump administration’s attempts to cut funding for critical medical research. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- During an "explosive" Cabinet meeting yesterday, Trump showed some indication that he might be ready to set limits on Musk’s “chain saw approach to upending the government and the lack of consistent coordination.” Trump was clear that he still supports Musk’s initiative, but it might be time to rein it in. [New York Times]
- Government officials are lauding the US African Development Foundation (USADF) as "the little agency that could" when workers managed to successfully bar DOGE officials from entering their headquarters on Wednesday. DOGS staffers gained access the next day with US marshals in tow when no staff were present. [Guardian]
- The US State Department has halted an initiative that helped dozens of cities around the world improve their air quality, which researchers say paid for itself. [Wired]
- Gene Hackman died of heart disease complicated by advanced Alzheimer’s a week after his wife died of hantavirus, and he might not have been aware she died. [SFGate]
- Nationwide protests continue this weekend, including the Women’s March “Unite and Resist” tomorrow in observance of International Women’s Day. [MSNBC]
Video of the Day:
- Lombard Street on a busy weekend.
Leanne Maxwell/SFist