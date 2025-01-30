Starting Saturday, Muni is cutting back on mid-day frequency of the 24-Divisadero, 38-Geary, and 43-Masonic bus lines, plus reducing weekend capacity on the K-Ingleside and M-Ocean View. But they’re bringing back the 30X-Marina Express, if that does anything for you.

We warned you a few weeks back that Muni would be cutting some service, to help deal with their deficit of more than $300 million. Now those chickens are coming home to roost, as the Muni service cuts take effect on Saturday, so let’s take a look at what bus and light-rail services are being reduced.

February 1 is a Saturday, so some of these frequency and stop reductions won't actually take effect until Monday, February 3. Others are weekend-only changes, so these service reductions (or as Muni calls them, “some changes”) will take effect right on February 1.

HeadsUp: Beginning Sat., Feb. 1, we will be making some changes to Muni service.

Also, this weekend, the Kaiser Permanente Half-Marathon returns to Golden Gate Park.

The big reduction here is that frequency of service will be cut for the 24-Divisadero, 38-Geary, and 43-Masonic. But these cuts are only on weekdays, and only between the low-ridership hours of 10 am and 1 pm. During those hours, the 24-Divisadero will only come every 12 minutes (as opposed to the previous 10 minutes), the 38-Geary will only come every 10 minutes (as opposed to eight minutes), and the 43-Masonic will only come every 15 minutes (as opposed to the previous 12 minutes).

As far as weekend changes, the K-Ingleside and M-Ocean light-rail trains will only be one-car trains on the weekends, as opposed to being two-car trains.

But there is one service addition! The 30X-Marina Express will awaken from its long pandemic slumber starting Monday morning, February 3. But it will only run twice per morning, only on weekdays, and only eastbound starting at Divisadero and Beach streets.

Meanwhile, the 1X-California Express is getting two of its inbound weekday morning routes cut. So that bus will only run inbound starting at 7:30 am, 8 am, and 8:20 am. The outbound 1X-California Express will still run at the end of the workday, starting at Davis and Pine streets at 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Several routes are also having some of their stops eliminated or changed, effective February 1. These are far too numerous and detailed to describe every single one, but if you click on the link for each route below, an SFMTA map will explain which stops are being eliminated or changed.

And if you're a 30-Stockton rider, be aware there are some changes to that route coming on March 15, 2025.

