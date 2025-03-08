- The Alt National Park Service posted an alert on Facebook alleging that the Trump administration has been targeting employees at USAID and EPA by falsely labeling certain business expenses as "fraud," including cancer funding. Sources suspect that the administration might be paving the way to pursuing criminal charges. [Facebook]
- Earlier this week, seven Tesla charging stations in Boston and a Tesla dealership in France were set on fire; eight vehicles were destroyed and four others were badly damaged in the France incident. Meanwhile, 44 wheels were stolen off a bunch of Teslas at a Texas Amazon warehouse parking lot. [Independent, Jalopnik]
- A few Giants players weighed in on the new automated ball-strike system, which the team has experienced at some of its away games. Catcher Patrick Bailey said umpires are really good at their jobs and that ABS would chip away at his value as a catcher, and fellow catcher Max Stassi said he enjoys the human element: "Those guys back there put in hard work to be good at their craft.” [East Bay Times]
- Walgreens has been acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for nearly $10 billion as the chain continues to pare down its debt and attempts to turn the business around. [SFGate]
- The San Francisco Fire Department responded to an early-morning fire in the Richmond, which was reportedly in hoarding condition. [CBS News]
- A silver alert has been issued for Francisco Torres, 67, who was last seen in Napa at around 6 p.m. on Friday. [KRON4]
- Parents for Public Schools is having a town hall meeting on March 25 about SFUSD's impending school closures and job cuts. [Instagram]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist