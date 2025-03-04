In a sickening case out of Southern California, 30 officers at a juvenile detention facility have been accused of facilitating gladiator-style fights involving over 140 youth in their care. The case focuses on three specific officers who are suspected of alerting staff members ahead of fights.

According to AP, a grand jury indictment alleges that at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Los Angeles County between July 2023 and December 2023, nearly 70 fights took place between 140 victims who were ages 12 to 18 years old, which officers allowed, and even encouraged, to happen.

LAist reports that the indictment includes 71 counts against the officers, most of which are for child abuse or child endangerment with aggravating factors, including the "vulnerability of the victims and the officer’s position of trust or confidence, which helped enable them to commit the offense."

The indictment also lists nine "overt acts," which center on three officers named in the case — Shawn Smyles, Taneha Brooks, and Nancy Sostre, who are believed to have told other staff members not to report the fights and just to watch. The indictment also alleges that Smyles told the youths to refuse treatment from nurses, including one child who had a broken nose.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement:

We believe that this was planned, it was intended. They often wanted them to happen at the beginning of the day, in a certain time, in a certain place, a space and a time was created for the fights, and the plan was for the fights to happen.

News of the fights first came to light when the Los Angeles Times obtained video footage of a 17-year-old being attacked by six other kids while officers appeared to stand by and watch, some laughing. The 17-year-old and his family have a civil case against the facility, along with other victims and their families, including one who received a traumatic brain injury.

The Probation Department has reportedly been sited numerous times by state regulators for lack of staffing at the detention facility. In response, Attorney General Bonta implemented additional measures at the facility:

Strengthening Monitoring and Accountability: The judgment maintains semi-annual comprehensive monitoring reports, and now requires the reports to be publicly filed with the court. In addition, judgment requires monthly monitoring reports on critical health and safety issues. The judgment provides for the appointment of a deputy monitor at each facility in the event that the County fails to come into compliance with critical judgment terms.

Ensuring Youth Safety and Wellbeing: The judgment will require the County to ensure timely review of uses of force, address gaps in camera coverage, and establish protocols to review incidents.

Guaranteeing Access to Services: The judgment will require the County to implement an electronic data system to help ensure that youth have access to outside recreation, religious services, and visitation. The judgment will also require the County to implement a plan to address the County’s persistent failure to timely deliver youth to medical appointments.

Addressing the Staffing Crisis: The judgment requires the County to implement a revised plan to resolve the staffing crisis that addresses required minimum staffing levels based on facility population, leave abuses, and staff recruitment, retention, and wellness.

Preventing Retaliation: The judgment requires the County to establish a monitor-approved anti-retaliation policy, and hire and train an ombudsperson at each hall to address youth grievances and prevent retaliation.

Revising Inadequate Polices: The judgment requires the County to revise inadequate policies on: (1) reducing violence, including staff instigated violence and ensuring timely and adequate investigations; and (2) reporting child abuse.

All of the officers involved are on leave without pay and are expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

