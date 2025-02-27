The Chronicle wrote a feature on Patty Moddelmog, who's been spearheading the Saturday protests outside the Tesla showroom in San Francisco. About 200 people showed up last week, with brass band Brass Liberation Orchestra adding a tuba bass line to chants like, “People over profit, stop the coup!"

Moddelmog, who's a pilates instructor with a nonprofit fundraising background, first organized what she thought was a one-off protest through the site Indivisible.org.

These anti-Trump, anti-Elon Musk protests quickly evolved into a lively weekly gathering with people volunteering to help organize, including retirees, parents, federal workers, a former Trump supporter — and the aforementioned brass band.

Moddelmog plans to continue the protests indefinitely. While she's still refining her message, she’s determined to build a bipartisan coalition in support of the working class. Moddelmog says she believes that these protests have the power to spark meaningful change and conversations — every Saturday at Noon in front of the Tesla showroom on Van Ness Avenue.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist

