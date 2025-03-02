In a shocking turn of events in Redwood City on Saturday night, a 19-year-old man who was the victim of a hit-and-run ended up allegedly striking multiple pedestrians after attempting to chase after the vehicle.

According to KRON4, around 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, 19-year-old Brian Barbatajimaroa called Redwood City police to report that he was actively pursuing the driver who hit his car. After obtaining the license plate info of the suspect's vehicle, dispatch told Barbatajimaroa to pull over and wait for officers to respond.

Barbatajimaroa continued to pursue the vehicle, driving at excessive speeds and ignoring traffic signals before briefly pulling the vehicle over. Then, after appearing to stop near a group of pedestrians, Barbatajimaroa drove toward them, striking several people. Two of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital.

Barbatajimaroa was arrested and booked with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Image: Tsvetoslav Hristov/Unsplash