San Francisco author Kate Folk’s satirical novel Sky Daddy tells the story of Linda, a lonely content moderator in Menlo Park who breaks up the monotony of sifting through disturbing online material with Friday night AirTrain rides around SFO, fantasizing about sexual connections with aircraft.

KQED notes that Sky Daddy balances dark humor with an empathetic look at Linda’s unusual desires and deep isolation set against the backdrop of Silicon Valley’s tech culture. Silicon Valley sells dreams of innovation, but Linda exists in its underbelly, doing the under-appreciated work of protecting social media users from traumatic content.

The novel has been lauded for its unique premise, with Kirkus Reviews describing it as “an utterly confident and endearing portrait of a woman unlike anyone readers have met before.”

Sky Daddy is scheduled for release on April 8 through Random House.

Image: Good Reads