A recent, rather vulgar news clip on public urination in SF Chinatown's Portsmouth Square doesn't leave much to the imagination, featuring multiple offenders — their faces blurred out — shooting streams of pee in plain view throughout the park. Then, the reporter asks one of them why he did it.

The graphic scenes captured by ABC7 of anonymous men openly peeing in Portsmouth Square are on par with those crass Calvin & Hobbes bumper stickers. The accompanying article really drives it home, too, with lines such as: "Years of public urination have left their mark on a now corroded pole."

The SF Recreation and Parks Department tells ABC7 that despite the large number of public urinaters in the park, the restrooms there are the most heavily used in the park system. They plan to renovate the park starting in the early fall of this year and will be adding more restrooms.

The ABC7 clip culminates with reporter Lyanne Melendez stalking approaching one of the unsuspecting offenders after he's "done with his business:"

Excuse me, sir, hi, we're with ABC News, my name is Lyanne Melendez. I wanted to ask you, you realize there are public bathrooms upstairs, but you choose to urinate here. Can I ask you why?

To which the man responds, "OK, thank you," before walking away.

Image: Google Maps