- The Musk/Trump firings of hundreds of local weather forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is being called "reckless" by UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. Swain said the cuts "are spectacularly short-sighted, and ultimately will deal a major self-inflicted wound to the public safety of Americans and the resiliency of the American economy to weather and climate-related disasters." [KTVU]
- Cooler weather and light rain are moving in this weekend across the Bay. Two weak low-pressure systems arrive between Saturday and Tuesday, the first of which will bring some showers this weekend. [Bay Area News Group]
- 14 years after it bought Skype for $8.5 billion, Microsoft is shutting it down. The company built Teams from the ground up in order to compete with Slack and Zoom, and now Skype is obsolete. [Bloomberg]
- A number of California state legislators, including state Senator Scott Wiener, are leaving X, saying that the platform has become meaner and more chaotic than ever. [CalMatters]
- We don't yet know what the specific cuts or impacts will be, but massive congressional spending cuts mean that social safety net programs in California like Medi-Cal, Medicaid and SNAP are likely to be impacted. [CalMatters / Chronicle]
- Mayor Daniel Lurie's office shared preliminary data on the effort to clean up Sixth Street and the drug market there, and while the data shows more than 100 arrests and dozens placed into shelter or housing, it's not clear whether it's just the presence of law enforcement and the new "triage" center on Stevenson that is calming things down. [Chronicle]
- The deaths of 95-year-old actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog are being called "suspicious" by police, and apparently Hackman's wife was found near some scattered prescription pills. [CNN]
Top image: Sunrise last week at Lake Merced. Photo by Sean Qiu