Local:
- After Wednesday saw SF temperatures hit 70 degrees for the first time in 2025, on Thursday it got it up to 72 degrees, making today the warmest day here yet this year. That said, Friday will be cooler, and rain is expected to roll in Saturday night and continue through Sunday. [KPIX]
- In more good news for the downtown office scene, cloud-based platform firm Databricks is on the verge of signing one of the biggest SF office space leases of the year. Flush with another $10 billion they just raised, Databricks is rumored to be grabbing at least 150,000 square feet, and maybe more, at One Sansome Street. Though we should note that no lease has been signed yet. [SF Business Times]
- Steve Nicks is co-headlining a double concert with Billy Joel, and the tour will pop into Levi’s Stadium on October 4. The tour already did a leg in 2023, and now it’s doing another, with tickets for the Santa Clara show going on sale Friday, March 7. [SF Chronicle]
National:
- Boy are their faces red over at Meta’s corporate public relations department today, as many users saw violent videos and porn show up in the Instagram Reels feature of Instagram Wednesday night. “We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content in their Instagram Reels feed that should not have been recommended,” a Meta spokesperson told CNBC. “We apologize for the mistake.” [CNBC]
- Thanks, Trump! US taxpayers’ refunds are 32% lower than they were at this point last year, which may just be because there are fewer IRS employees processing them, which also likely means your refund will take much longer to process. [CBS News]
- After Elon Musk started mass-firing Federal Aviation Administration employees, now he’s begging retired air traffic controllers to unretire and come to the job because airports are short-handed. [The Hill]
Video of the Day:
- After the SF Giants refused to renew the contract of beloved longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon last April, Renel is at least the Giants’ PA announcer in this year’s new version of the popular, hyper-realistic video game MLB: The Show. While the game won’t be released until March 18, you can hear a snippet of Renel calling a batter's name again in the preview video below (it’s at the 4:05 mark, and regrettably she is not calling a giant but instead Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds). Or if you are impatient, here is a clip of just the Renel part.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist