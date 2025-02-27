- Surveillance video shows the alleged teenaged gang members who approached, questioned, and ultimately attacked 15-year-old David Gutierrez at San Jose's Santana Row on Valentine's Day. The four were apparently questioning why he was wearing a red shirt, signifying that he was a member of the Norteños gang (he was not), and they are allegedly members of the Varrio Sureno Town (VST) gang. [KTVU]
- Two people were hospitalized in separate shootings that occurred Wednesday and early Thursday in Oakland. The first occurred around 11:30 am Wednesday on the 2600 block of International Boulevard; the second happened around 3:15 am this morning on the 900 block of Brush Street in West Oakland. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 28-year-old Rohnert Park man, Esbin Ramirez-Garcia, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in a parking lot in the Marin Headlands, which is on national park land. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Jose's city council voted this week to permanently close a part of Post Street, in the city's downtown, to create a pedestrian mall, which was first created during the pandemic. [Bay City News]
- Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, 95, was found dead in his New Mexico home along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and dog, and authorities have not revealed details, though foul play is not suspected. [Associated Press]
- Another Napa Valley winery, Calistoga's Brian Arden Wines, is shutting down and being sold to neighbor Aubert. [Chronicle]
Photo: Chris Lawton