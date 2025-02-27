Southbound 101 was a mess Thursday morning for anyone trying to get to SFO, after a two-vehicle collision involving a jackknifed big rig spilled some fuel and left three lanes of the freeway blocked.

Making for a "ridiculous day" for driving around the Bay Area, as one local traffic reporter put it, there was a major traffic situation on southbound 101 that began around 5 am Thursday, and another on 680 in Sunol.

An 18-wheeler got crashed into a bridge railing and jackknifed on the righthand side of southbound 101 just before the South San Francisco exit, spilling 160 gallons of fuel on the roadway.

No injuries were reported, but the crash also caused possible infrastructure damage that was further delaying the reopening of the freeway.

The crash led to the three righthand lanes of southbound 101 being closed for hours, though the big rig was cleared as of 8:30 am, according to ABC 7.

The jackknifed truck also damaged a Caltrain fence, shutting down all Caltrain service between San Francisco and San Bruno stations.

A damage assessment is underway, and the Chronicle reported that Caltrans was estimating the freeway would be fully back open by noon.

Separately, large metal beams were dropped onto the roadway on 680 in Alameda County. KTVU correspondent Sal Castaneda said it was an all around "ridiculous day" for commuters.