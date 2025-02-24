Five young suspects ranging in age from 13 to 18 have been arrested in connection with the Valentine's Day fatal stabbing at Santana Row that took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

The stabbing allegedly stemmed from a physical fight that took place at the shopping center that Friday evening, and the victim was identified as David Gutierrez, a 15-year-old who was an aspiring boxer.

As KTVU reports, San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph gave a news conference Monday announcing the five arrests, and identifying a 13-year-old from Campbell as the one believed to have done the stabbing. That suspect was not identified by name, because he is a juvenile.

The other suspects are three 16-year-olds from San Jose and an 18-year-old, Emanuel Sanchez-Damian of Campbell. All five teens are believed to be affiliated with a local gang, and Gutierrez reportedly had no gang affiliations.

Sanchez-Damain was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, while the other four were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. All are suspected of felony assault, and the 13-year-old was also booked on a murder charge.

Chief Joseph did not provide any possible motive for the crime, but said that the quintet were "dressed in gang colors and were believed to be actively seeking a confrontation" at Santana Row that night. They allegedly approached Gutierrez and asked him if he had any gang affiliation, attacking when he said he didn't. According to police, Gutierrez tried to run away, but the 13-year-old caught up to him and stabbed him in the heart.

The crime was apparently witnessed by Gutierrez's girlfriend — they were on a Valentine's Day date — and a number of other witnesses. Friends attempted to save him, but the boy later died at Valley Medical Center. A GoFundMe for his family has raised over $35,000.

Chief Joseph used the news conference to point out the weaknesses of the juvenile justice system when extremely violent crimes like this occur, noting that the 13-year-old is likely only to serve eight months in a minimum security facility.

"To be clear, I believe California was right to reform the juvenile justice system," Joseph said, per KTVU. "Locking up young people for long periods of time for minor offenses does more harm than good."

He added, "While we sought to protect our youth from the long-term harms of incarceration for lesser crimes, we've unintentionally created a system that, in certain severe cases like this, provides virtually no meaningful consequences for the most violent and brutal cases."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan backed this up in his own remarks, referring to the "dangerous loophole" in the juvenile system.