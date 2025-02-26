Local:
- An auditor recently found that the city of Oakland’s Departments of Transportation and Public Works paid more than $1.6 million in excess overtime between January 2018 and May 2024. Other departments might be investigated next. [ABC7]
- A Chico couple was arrested after revealing to plains-clothes officers on a plane that they and their family members were in possession of several endangered species that were illegal to own, including the skull of an endangered green sea turtle and multiple taxidermied mountain lions, wolves, and a wolverine. [CBS News]
- Reynaldo Melendez, who was accused of shooting at three San Leandro police officers on February 16, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, five counts of assault, and three counts of child abuse. [KRON4]
- Thieves recently broke into the North Oakland post office and stole some mail and keys, including the keys to the federal trucks, but the trucks were not stolen. [KTVU]
National:
- Tesla sales fell by 45% in Europe last month, including in Germany, England, and Sweden. Showrooms have been vandalized in the Netherlands and across the U.S. where weekly protests have been taking place. [East Bay Times]
- MSNBC staff and viewers are still reeling over the sudden firing of news anchor Joy Reid and the removal of other hosts of color from their namesake shows. Reid said in her final show: “When you are in the midst of a crisis, and specifically a crisis of democracy, how do you resist? When fascism isn’t just coming, it’s already here.” [The Independent]
- A Milwaukee study on pedestrian fatalities attempts to shine a light on the demographics of drivers who kill pedestrians. [Streetsblog]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist