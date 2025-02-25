A major medical emergency on the BART tracks at Civic Center Station Tuesday morning led to trains single-tracking through the station and significant systemwide delays.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported on a person who had fallen onto the BART tracks at 8:45 am Tuesday at Civic Center Station. "Rescue companies safely moved the person for assessment, person deceased," the department said.

Civic Center Station was briefly closed after the incident, but has reopened with trains operating on a single track.

BART spokesperson Jim Allison clarified to NBC Bay Area that an "unauthorized person went onto the tracks as a train approached" and was fatally struck by the train.

Systemwide delays are expected to continue. Green and Red line service on BART was temporarily suspended, but both have been restored as of a 10:32 am tweet from BART.

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the 988lifeline.org website, where chat is available.

Photo by Anagha Varrier