A couple of aggressive jokesters who wore MAGA hats and DOGE t-shirts and went around harassing workers in various Civic Center offices on February 14 were, indeed, just some YouTuber/podcasters trying to pump out some content.

Third-rate Joe Rogan wannabe Danny Mullen and his sidekick Leo Dottavio have now posted the video of their Valentine's Day City Hall stunt, labeling it under their series "Liberal Meltdown," as the SF Standard was first to report. It shows them walking into offices, demanding to see "files," and being a general nuisance.

At the risk of giving these jackasses more of the attention they crave, we'll just note that trespassing and generally being dicks to people is just their m.o., the tone is always aggressive and the humor fairly juvenile and sometimes cruel — Mullen especially likes getting people on the street with foreign accents to say profane things, or asking women how many beers it would take to suck his dick.

So while their storming of SF City Hall has a political tone to it, their agenda seems less about politics than it is about humiliation and laughs. The stunt nevertheless prompted an investigation from the Sheriff's Office, which put out a statement that day.

Also in this "Liberal Meltdown" series was a November video, posted after the election, in which Mullen and Dottavio wore MAGA hats and American flag blazers and walked into Kamala Harris's downtown SF campaign headquarters to "terrorize" the people there.





The City Hall DOGE-impersonation video is silly on its face because Mullen and crew appear to have been too intimidated to enter any actual federal office building — there was one just a block away. Instead, they enter random city offices, causing a general commotion, and then they move on to what appears to be the lobby of the state office building facing Civic Center Plaza, and they finish the afternoon wandering around the SF Unified School District building on Van Ness, chatting up workers there. The second half of the video finds them handing out cans of beer and talking to people on the street in the Tenderloin.

Mullen, who has a YouTube subscription base of 844,000 and 133,000 followers on Instagram, has done quite a bit of Bay Area trolling for the clicks and views over the last couple of years — when multiple online personalities did the same, because it was a trendy thing to do. Examples include wandering around "homeless" in Oakland (while staying at the downtown Oakland Marriott), calling San Francisco a "disaster," and trolling protesters in Berkeley.

And, occasionally, he and Dottavio will turn their sights on conservatives as well, "raiding" a Kid Rock concert in 2023, and they shot this 2023 video at "the most conservative college in America," Brigham Young University. ("You can only be around so many Hacky Sack-kickin', pronoun-switching, economically illiterate weasels before you start smelling like bongwater," Mullen says.)

Mullen and Dottavio also went to Tennessee to do a video about the phenomenon of "Mountain Dew mouth," in which people in Appalachia are said to have poor oral hygiene because of drinking too much sugar. Their aggressively joke-y escapade visiting a free Christian dental clinic there, dressed as dental hygienists, landed Mullen in jail briefly and he was on probation all of last year.

Mullen is a native of Orangevale, in Sacramento County, and he made a video last year in which he visited both the white and Black parts of his hometown, exposing some racism and Trump-i-ness there, and doing a standup show at a brewery.

In any event, these City Hall invaders were not exactly the Trump/Musk acolytes who many assumed they were, but yes, they appear to be fans, at least for as long as it gets them more viewers.

Now let's see if the Sheriff's Department tracks them down or if they get charged with anything.

