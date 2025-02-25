- Oakland police shot and injured a man Monday afternoon who they say was threatening people with a handgun. The shooting happened on 92nd Avenue near G Street in East Oakland's Highland neighborhood, around 4:30 pm. [KTVU]
- Elon Musk has had to save face on that corporate-style ultimatum email he sent to all federal workers, after the White House basically told people they could ignore it. Musk posted to X Monday night suggesting the ultimatum is still on the table, which it doesn't seem to be, saying, "Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance." [KPIX]
- And, proving that this is all just a lot of political theater, a new analysis finds that 40% of the first 1,125 contracts that DOGE bragged about canceling, on its "Wall of Receipts," are going to produce zero savings for the government because the money has already been obligated or spent. [Associated Press]
- The 21-year-old suspected drug dealer, Ramon Nunez, who allegedly sold fentanyl to four teenagers in Santa Rosa last weekend, two of whom are dead, is expected to appear in court today. [KRON4]
- Border Patrol agents found 143 pounds of cocaine worth about $1.1 million in the floorboards of an SUV after pulling over the suspicious vehicle on I-5 near the San Clemente Border Patrol Checkpoint. [Bay Area News Group]
- BottleRock organizers have released the AfterDark series lineup, and it includes shows in Napa by E-40 and a side project of Green Day members, as well as a Fillmore show by CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry. [Chronicle]
- Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is trying it again, eight years after the first disaster landed him in jail, and Fyre Festival 2 on Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico is set for May 30, with no musical acts yet announced. [KPIX]
Photo by Luke Stewart