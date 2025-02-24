Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour was just announced Monday morning, with 27 dates, kicking off June 6, and there are no pre-sales — all tickets just go on sale Friday, February 28.

The AEG-produced tour will include opening act Run the Jewels. The nine living original members of the group will perform, and taking the place of Ol' Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004, will be his son, Young Dirty Bastard.

"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," said group founder RZA in a statement. "Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years."

RZA's statment continued, "On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

The group heads out on tour after just completing the first ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas.

Wu-Tang Clan will arrive at the Chase Center in SF on Tuesday, June 24, and tickets can be found here starting Friday.

The group will also be playing Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on June 26.

Also, today, Amazon Music and Wu-Tang Clan put out a new live EP, available for purchase here and limited to streaming only and 1500 vinyl copies, recorded on their 2023 2023 NY State of Mind tour.