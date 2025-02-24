- An Oakland Housing Authority police officer was reportedly shot and injured in a gun battle overnight which also left a suspect injured. The shootout happened at the Tassafaronga Village Apartments in the area of 85th Avenue and San Leandro Street around 1 am Monday, and the circustances remain unclear. [KTVU / NBC Bay Area]
- There was a fatal shooting in East Oakland Saturday night, about six blocks away from Monday's shooting, marking the city's 15th homicide of the year to date. A 34-year-old man was shot and killed near 84th Avenue and Plymouth Street just before 7 pm Saturday. [KTVU]
- A proposed development at 22nd and Mission, the site of a deadly 2015 fire, is headed for likely approval, and that approval would mark a turning point for anti-development activists in the Mission who have pushed for years for 100% affordable housing. [Chronicle]
- Starbucks is laying off 1,100 corporate employees, or about 7% of its corporate workforce, as the company streamlines in the face of falling revenues. [Associated Press]
- The New York Times has a video feature showing what we know about the immigrant detention facility being established in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and much of it is a tent city that had been planned out in the event of a hurricane-related humanitarian disaster in the Caribbean.
- There was a ceremony Sunday night at the Chase Center honoring Warriors player Andre Iguodala and retiring his jersey number. [Associated Press]
- Here are all the winners from the Screen Actors' Guild Awards ceremony Sunday night, which are a pretty good predictor of who will win at the Oscars next week.
Photo: Austin Schmid