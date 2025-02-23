- Disheartened Yosemite National Park workers hung a distress flag — an upside down American flag — from El Capiton yesterday, which was in full view from the Firefall site. Six protesters rappelled down the cliff to secure the 30 by 50 foot flag. [Chronicle]
- Immigrant families in Salinas Valley are being driven underground due to the ongoing threat of the current administration's anti-immigration measures. The number of students attending school dropped from 95% in August of 2024 to just over 91% in mid-January. [KQED]
- SFUSD will be discussing the preliminary layoffs of 559 teachers, social workers, and counselors across the district on Tuesday as part of a plan to close the budget deficit and avoid a state takeover. Superintendent Maria Su said the number of layoffs is only an estimate and a worst-case scenario since state law requires districts to send out notices long before budget numbers are generated for the upcoming school year. [KRON4]
- Protestors gathered outside the Tesla showroom again yesterday with lots of great signs. SFist happened upon the scene after all but one protestor holding a "Hey Elon...Suck my Cybercock" sign had left. [SF Civic Center]
- FYI, the annual Free Tulip event is happening in Union Square a month from now on March 22nd. Here's some advance notice since we all could use some free tulips these days (although you only get four instead of six now, but hey, they're free). [FunCheapSF]
- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and Assemblymember Catherine Stefani have introduced the Restitution First Act, which aims to prioritize the compensation of crime victims above all other financial obligations of the convicted. [Hoodline]
Cover Image: Outer Richmond, 2025; Leanne Maxwell/SFist