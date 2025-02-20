- SF Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a directive to city departments this week to cute 15 to 20 percent from their budgets, in order to address the city's projected $840 million deficit. "It’s time to deliver a responsibly balanced budget that focuses on core city services," Lurie said in his memo. [KRON4]
- SF's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is implementing a safety policy around tenants' weapons for its housing complexes following an incident last month in which a social worker was shot in the face. The shooting happened at a building for the formerly homeless at 833 Bryant Street, which was funded by Lurie's Tipping Point Foundation. [Chronicle]
- A group of federal workers protested outside the Tesla showroom in San Francisco on Wednesday, with one sign saying, "DOGE is a COUP!" [KTVU]
- Also, has Elon Musk just forgotten that he's supposed to be running Tesla? [New York Times]
- "Rail defects" on BART's tracks between Fremont and Union City were causing service disruptions in the East Bay Thursday morning, with no Green Line service between South Hayward and Berryessa stations. [KRON4]
- Hundreds of East Bay residents packed a town hall with Congressman Eric Swalwell on Tuesday, with people asking things like why is Elon Musk going through the federal taxpayer system. [KPIX]
- After making sweeping cuts, the Trump administration is reversing itself in the Agriculture Department, moving to rehire workers who were dealing with the bird flu epidemic. [New York Times]