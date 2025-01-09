In two separate shooting incidents that have occurred since the new year began in the SoMa neighborhood, two suspects are now facing attempted murder charges.

The first shooting occurred on the morning of January 2. According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, the suspect, 49-year-old Monique Davis, entered an elevator in the building where she lives on the 800 block of Bryant Street and immediately punched one victim in the face multiple times. She then allegedly returned to her room and "retrieved a semi-automatic pistol and went down to the lobby where she approached two other victims and pointed the loaded pistol at one’s face."

Davis then allegedly shot one victim in the face, and hit a third victim in the arm.

No motive is yet known for this violent spree, and it seems as though Davis fled the scene after the assault and shooting. Police quickly apprehended her at 11:52 am that morning at the intersection of Hyde and Eddy streets.

"I am grateful there was no loss of life in this tragic and senseless shooting," said DA Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "I would like to thank the San Francisco Police for their quick arrest in this case and emergency medical personnel for their efforts to assist the victims. My office will now do everything we can to support the victims as we fight for justice in the courthouse."

Davis has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm enhancement, three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and an enhancement of inflicting great bodily injury. She's also charged with committing these crimes while out on bail, carrying a concealed firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges.

An arrest was also made, and charges have been filed, in a January 4 shooting case that occurred just a few blocks away, at the St. Vincent de Paul Society facility at 5th and Bryant streets.

As the Chronicle previously reported, 29-year-old Taylor Reed was arrested Saturday evening, January 4, in connection with the shooting at 525 Fifth Street that same day. The victim in that shooting was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and their current condition is not known.

The victim was reportedly shot four times in the abdomen at close range.

Reed was charged with attempted murder and other charges, and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment today, per the SF Standard.

No one has died in these shootings, as of yet, but the city also saw its first homicides of the new year on January 1 and 2. The suspect in the homicide that occurred at a gas station at 17th and South Van Ness just after midnight on New Year's Eve. The suspect, 29-year-old Jose Rivera Flores, was reportedly turned in by his brother, and was arrested that day.

Witnesses say that Flores was upset about a gas pump that wasn't working, and was yelling at a station attendant when the victim tried to intervene and defend the station attendant. That is allegedly when Flores pulled a gun and fatally shot the victim.

Flores was charged Monday with murder.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images