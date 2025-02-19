- A boy, whose age was not given, was reportedly shot and critically injured Wednesday afternoon in the Outer Sunset district. The shooting occurred around 2:44 pm near the intersection of 37th Avenue and Santiago Street, and no further information is available. [Chronicle]
- A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved UC Berkeley professor emeritus on Grand Avenue in Oakland on February 3. Police say they've arrested 61-year-old Kermith Miller for allegedly striking the 77-year-old sociology scholar. [KTVU]
- A back-country skier, identified as 46-year-old Frederic Dross of South Lake Tahoe, was just killed in an avalanche Monday near South Lake Tahoe, the first avalanche death of the season in California. [Chronicle]
- Police in Antioch are seeking the public's help in locating a girl, A'Dream Gregg, who has been missing since Monday. [KRON4]
- Julie Kirschbaum, the deputy director under Jeffrey Tumlin at the SFMTA who has been acting director since his resignation last month, has been appointed by Mayor Daniel Lurie to be the permanent director of transportation. [Streetsblog]
- The large, multi-level China Live complex in Chinatown is reportedly staying put, as owner George Chen has reached a tentative deal with a landlord he has been in a dispute with for years. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images