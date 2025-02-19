A 3:30 am shooting spree Monday morning in Duboce Triangle left multiple cars and houses with bullet holes in them, and 17 casings were recovered near Castro and Waller streets.

NBC Bay Area reports that several people in Duboce Triangle woke up Monday morning to find bullet holes in their cars or houses after an apparent shooting spree that occurred around 3:30 Monday morning. While no one was reportedly injured, several others were awoken Monday morning by that 3:30 am shooting spree itself.





"I was sound asleep when all of a sudden 'bap, bap, bap, bap, bap' multiple times," neighborhood resident Father Kirill Sokolov told NBC Bay Area. "I thought 12 times. My wife said it was many more. She's a lighter sleeper than me."

That station spoke with Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s office, who say that SFPD found 17 bullet casings on the scene. NBC Bay Area took a look around, and say they discovered a “bullet hole in the windshield of a car parked at Lloyd and Castro streets and bullet holes in a couple houses on Lloyd.”

The SFPD’s version of events, which they are still investigating, is that a driver left a Castro nightclub and was followed by two cars. Those cars apparently tried to box the other car in, leading to a crash. (Two crashed cars were abandoned on the scene, and were towed Monday morning. One had a bullet hole in the windshield.) Police say the victim in the first car ran off, and multiple suspects in the other vehicles ran after that person.

If you have any information on this incident — or with surveillance video of it — is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Close up shot of a bullet hole within the passenger side door of a red car. (Getty Images)