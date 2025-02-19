Following last month’s lithium battery fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County, another fire broke out at the same plant Tuesday night, but this one did not require the evacuation of 1,200 people like the last one did.

The lithium batteries were still smoldering at Monterey County’s Moss Landing Power Plant from a January 16 battery fire at the plant, when another battery fire broke out Tuesday night at that very same facility, according to KRON4. There are actually two power plants at the site, one owned by PG&E, and the other by the Texas-based company Vistra Energy. And the Vistra Energy-owned facility is the one that has now had two fires in 33 days.

🚨The Moss Landing Vistra Battery Energy Plant Fire has reignited!!🔋🔥 pic.twitter.com/i4URjmvlUl — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) February 19, 2025



The Chronicle reports that neighbors first noticed smoke coming from the facility at 6:30 Tuesday night, and sure enough, where there was smoke, there was fire. The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management posted at 10 pm Tuesday night that “Out of an abundance of caution, safety agencies urge residents to close windows and doors overnight.”

But there were no evacuation orders given, unlike in last month’s fire, when at least 1,200 people were evacuated.

CLOSE DOORS AND WINDOWS | "Out of an abundance of caution, safety agencies urge residents to close windows and doors overnight. Updates will be forthcoming," advised the County of Monterey. https://t.co/18gUsidnPa — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) February 19, 2025



And this fire was certainly less severe. That same Department of Emergency Management had an 11:46 am Wednesday morning update. “Unified Command is reporting that the Vistra Battery Facility fire in Moss Landing is currently under control,” their update said. “Monterey Bay Area Resource District has been reviewing the concentrations from their smoke sensor monitoring system. Over the past 24 hours, air quality has been in the ‘good’ or ‘green’ range according to EPA’s Air Quality Index.”

Residents urged to stay inside after another fire burns at Moss Landing battery facility https://t.co/7jpGPrSZ4E — Monterey Herald (@MontereyHerald) February 19, 2025



But the fire being “under control” does not mean the fire is out. And lithium battery fires are exceptionally difficult to extinguish — in fact, the cause of this may be still-smoldering batteries from last month’s fire.

“There is no proven way to put out one of these fires once it has reached this magnitude,” Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church explained to constituents after the last fire. “Attempts to put out battery fires at other sites have only worsened the situation. Water is used initially only when the batteries start to heat, not when flames have emerged.”

And speaking of the last fire, a group of Monterey County residents already have a lawsuit over that fire, filed on February 4. That suit sues Vistra Energy for lax safety standards, and PG&E for allegedly faulty design of the facility.

