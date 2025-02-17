Local:
- There were early Sunday morning sideshows in four Bay Area cities over the celebratory All-Star Game Weekend. Richmond, Oakland, Daly City, and San Francisco all saw sideshow activity that began in Richmond. The roving sideshow seemed to migrate from Oakland to Daly City, and briefly shut down the eastbound Bay Bridge around 2:30 am. [KTVU]
- Maybe wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma will get cheap again — or free like it used to be many places! — now that wineries are getting desperate for customers. A "Sonoma Sips" event next month is offering $15 tastings. [KTVU]
- North Bay chef Guy Fieri was out feeding CHP officers in San Francisco over the weekend. [KRON4]
- The effort to recall SF Supervisor Joel Engardio may be ramping up, and there's now this pro-recall rap video with a rap saying of Engardio, "He Don't Represent Us!"
- The 15-year-old killed in an apparent fight on Friday at Santana Row in San Jose has been identified as David S. Gutierrez, who was a member of a local boxing gym. [KTVU]
National:
- A Delta flight from Minnesota had a crash landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon, hitting a patch of ice amid high winds and flipping over. 17 people are reported injured, but there have been no fatalities so far. [ABC News]
- All pretense that Trump won't push his own business interests while in office this time appears to be out the window, and Trump recently hosted PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian LIV Golf executives at the Oval Office, pushing for a merger that would greatly benefit his golf club business. [New York Times]
- Trump has also been talking to Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, hoping that the Saudis will help broker a peace deal that will end the war in Ukraine. [CNN]
Video:
- From the very all-over-the-place SNL 50 anniversary special on Sunday, John Mulaney's latest bizarro musical effort about New York's evolution from crime-ridden cesspit in the 70s to Disney-fication and back to semi-cesspit is pretty funny, and features a joke about another Republican president's antipathy for the city 50 years ago.