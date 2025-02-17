It's been a busy couple of days for the SFPD and Fire Department’s marine units, as two people fell into the water at Pier 32 Saturday and only one of them has been found, and then on Monday, crews had to rescue a surfer in distress near Fort Point.

Crews for the SFPD and SFFD are still working on a rescue mission from Saturday, and they were confronted with another need for a rescue Monday morning. Bay City News reports that one person was rescued but another is still missing after those two individuals fell into the Bay between Piers 28 and 32 on Saturday. Meanwhile, KPIX has the story of a surfer in distress who had to be rescued Monday morning when their surfboard was smashed by waves.

The incident where two people fell into the bay happened just before 10:20 am Saturday morning. Though as seen above, that rescue attempt went well into Saturday night. One person, reportedly a woman, was rescued pretty quickly and hospitalized. But the other male was not found, and the search continued with “boats, thermal imaging cameras, drones, and powerful flood lights,” according to the Fire Department.

That search was called off at round 11:20 pm Saturday night because of lighting and weather conditions. The search resumed a little before 6 am Sunday morning, but was temporarily suspended again around noon Sunday. According to Bay City News, “No further information about this rescue operation is being released at this time.”

More mayhem came Monday morning, when both departments’ boats were called in on a report that a surfer was in distress off Fort Point. That surfer’s board had apparently been busted up by the waves (as seen below), and the rescue call came in just before 11 am Monday.

San Francisco Fire Department rescue crews, along with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department rescue boats, were able to safely rescue one surfer out of the water.

The surfer was helped back to the shore thanks to department rescue boats, watercraft, and shore-deployed swimmers. The surfer did not need medical attention.

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter