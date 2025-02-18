- We are expected to get one more bout of light rain Wednesday before a warm, dry spell. Wednesday's showers are likely to be the last rains NorCal sees in February. [Chronicle]
- Hrag Kalebjian, a cafe owner in the Sunset District, says that the same mentally ill homeless man has repeatedly come into his cafe over several years, spit on and cursed at customers, and stolen food and drinks. Kalebjian has gotten a restraining order against the man, but he says "the solutions and incentives are wrong" when it comes to prosecuting petty criminals and dealing with the mentally ill. [Chronicle]
- A 77-year-old Carmel Valley man died over the weekend near Garland Ranch Regional Park while reportedly searching for his lost dog amid stormy weather. The dog was later found safe, and the man's cause of death has not been shared, but he was found in the Carmel River. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two juvenile boys were arrested Monday in Vallejo after allegedly carjacking two women at gunpoint in a parking lot. [KRON4]
- The apparent cult leader Ziz, aka Jack LaSota, 34, of Berkeley, and Michelle Zajko, 32, of Media, Pennsylvania, are scheduled to appear in court in Allegany County, Maryland today for a bail hearing, after their arrest on Sunday on trespassing and gun charges. [Associated Press]
- In its first ever mass layoffs, Southwest Airlines is cutting 15% of its corporate workforce, or around 1,750 employees, including senior leadership, following a chaotic few years. [CNN]
- In a new court filing, the Trump administration is trying to say that Elon Musk is not the administrator of the special department he invented, the Department of Government Efficiency, but he is merely a "non career special government employee" who serves as a senior adviser to the president. [ABC News]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist