- Saturday's Chinese New Year Parade came off mostly without a hitch, and drew large crowds. Some said it was the most crowded it had been in years, but a scheduled drone show over the Embarcadero had to be cancelled due to a technical snafu. [Chronicle]
- Jordan Brand, Michael Jordan's apparel company, managed to pull off an Air Jordan-branded drone show the previous night, on Friday, to kick off All-Star Weekend. It included a Jumpman hovering over the Bay. [NiceKicks/Instagram]
- A group of protesters marched 21 miles from San Mateo City Hall to San Francisco's City Hall on Sunday to protest Trump's deportation threats. The march was organized by a new group called Rights Over Borders. [KTVU]
- Police in San Jose are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 15-year-old boy on Valentine's Day at Santana Row. The boy was stabbed following a fight on the 300 block of Santana Row around 7:30 pm and the suspects fled the scene. [KTVU]
- San Leandro police gave a brief news conference Sunday night to say that they had fired on but did not wound a vehicle assault suspect in the Ashland area, but they gave no further information about the suspect. [East Bay Times]
- In response to the Los Angeles wildfires, state lawmakers are pushing to hire 3,000 state firefighters year-round. [Mercury News]
- Musk's DOGE team is apparently being granted access to sensitive taxpayer data at the IRS because why? [CNN]
Top image: Members of a dragon team perform during the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade March 3, 2007 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)