Whether he's just a good Samaritan after all or his PR team decided he needed to make amends, NBA commentator Charles Barkley ponied up $250,000 to help the poor and homeless in San Francisco while he was here for All-Star Weekend.

Charles Barkley inspired some of the usual booing and backlash he tends to receive in San Francisco when, on Thursday, during a kick-off broadcast for All-Star Weekend, he tried to say that he "actually likes San Francisco," but added, "We’ve got to do something about the homeless. They need their help. We’ve got to clean it up a little bit."

The crowd didn't like Barkley's inability to mention San Francisco without insulting the city somehow or mentioning the homelessness problem — which is far from unique to SF — after he's spent years using his hatred of the city as a running joke on Inside the NBA. And just in recent weeks he had been posturing saying he didn't want to come to "rat-infested" SF for the All-Star Game, even though he was clearly going to be contractually obligated to do so.

Barkley paid a visit to Glide Memorial Church while he was in town this weekend, as part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service, and he announced a $250,000 donation to the organization while on air with Inside the NBA on Sunday.

You can hear Barkley talk about this at the beginning of the TNT broadcast below. "They work so hard over there. I want to give them a lot of love and shine [a light on them]," Barkley said.

And, trying to disabuse us of the idea that this was just PR move, Barkley notes there was no footage of his visit and says, "There's never going to be cameras around when I do stuff like that."

Glide responded in a post on X saying, "It’s not about fame; it’s about showing up. If you can, find a way to do the same. We couldn’t have imagined he would shout us out on national television and make such a big donation! Glide is so grateful for (his) gift and showing us love!"

After spending years riffing on his disgust for San Francisco and demonizing the homeless and drug addicted, joking or not, it's not like Barkley can expect to erase this from memory with one albeit generous gesture. But hopeully his on-air shout-out meant a few new donations to Glide.

