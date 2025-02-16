- Protesters throughout the Bay Area rallied outside Tesla showrooms yesterday denouncing Musk and calling for a boycott of Tesla’s products. The protests were part of a nationwide effort by members of the groups Together We Will and Indivisible. [Mercury News]
- The probability of that asteroid hitting the Earth in 2032 has crept up to 2%. Scientists have mapped out a “risk corridor,” which illustrates that countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador have a higher risk of being hit, but it’s still extremely unlikely. [Wired]
- It’s not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. At the end of January, the percentage of influenza deaths surpassed those for COVID-19 for the first time and have continued to increase throughout the season. [KQED]
- A group of activists recently purchased a parcel of land in Eastern Kentucky — a former strip mine, which feds had been considering using as the site for a new prison. The group’s mission, called The Appalachian Rekindling Project, is to reclaim the land by reintroducing native species. [Louisville Public Media]
- Canadian NHL and NBA fans have taken to booing during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” at international games against the U.S., most recently in Montreal last night. [ABC7]
- Another high-speed police chase resulted in a crash in San Francisco on Friday after cops tracked down suspects in Daly City who allegedly robbed a Pep Boys auto store employee in Rohnert Park earlier in the day. [CBS News]
Image: Francisco Park, 2022; Leanne Maxwell/SFist