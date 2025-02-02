- A small airplane drifted off the runway at Palo Alto Airport into the Baylands Nature Preserve marshlands yesterday, but fortunately no one was injured. The incident occurred on the heels of two major plane crashes last week. [KRON4]
- Apple Watch users who reported swelling batteries might be eligible to receive a $20 to $50 payout as part of a $20 million class action lawsuit settlement. Apple denies any wrongdoing. [Engadget]
- A shelter in place was ordered for Martinez and surrounding areas yesterday after an explosion at the Martinez Refinery. At least six people were injured. [KRON4]
- Musk’s lawsuit against World Federation of Advertisers and other companies including CVS and Twitch has grown to include Lego, Nestlé, Tyson Foods, Abbott Laboratories, Colgate-Palmolive, Pinterest and Shell International. Musk claims the companies illegally conspired to deprive X billions of dollars in revenue after he purchased the company in 2022. [NPR]
- The impact probability of the asteroid that astronomers have been tracking for over a decade hitting Earth in 2032 rose to 1.6% on Friday. It’s apparently very rare to reach one percent probability – let alone surpass it, and the astronomical community has been put on alert to collect as much information about the object as possible. [NPR]
- Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, and therefore six more weeks of winter are “predicted.” If that translates to more much-needed rain in the Bay Area, we’ll take it. [BBC]
- Speaking of rain, keep wearing those layers — the heavy rain will continue on Monday and Tuesday with lingering showers the rest of the week. [ABC7]
- SFPD is holding an online town hall meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the shooting of Vapor Room owner Martin Olive. [SF Chronicle]
- Parvovirus cases have skyrocketed amongst the Tenderloin dog population. [SF Standard]
Image: Mangled umbrella season; Leanne Maxwell/SFist