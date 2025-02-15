Right-wing public interest law firm Pacific Legal Foundation is representing a white Berkeley high school student in a lawsuit against UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital of Oakland because the teen was rejected from its three-year CHAMPS internship, which is for minority high school students interested in health care careers.

Notably, the student's mother is an attorney who works for Contra Costa County, and Pacific Legal Foundation is a libertarian group funded by ultraconservative donors with a focus on pursuing “individual liberty and limited government,“ as coined by Courthouse News Service.

The Chronicle notes that this lawsuit is one of several recent attempts, many of which have been thrown out of court, by the group to dismantle DEI programs, particularly in public education. So far, many of the lawsuits have been thrown out of court.

Image: Mx. Granger/Wikimedia

