Wednesday was the city of San Francisco's official Ruth Asawa Day, declared back in 1982 in honor of Asawa's work as an artist and advocate for arts education in the city. Asawa's advocacy is encapsulated in the artist's fanciful San Francisco Fountain, which turned 52 yesterday.

San Francisco Fountain, which is located near the Apple Store at Stockton and Post, consists of a bronze sculpture featuring bas-relief scenes of "whimsically interrelated" San Francisco landmarks. Much of the work included in the sculpture utilizes children's art from Alvarado Elementary School, which was crafted from baker's clay by Asawa's children and friends. Asawa's mother Haru Asawa created the leaves throughout the sculpture.

Although this author has walked by San Francisco Fountain dozens of times, we've always somehow overlooked the delightful vignettes enshrined in the sculpture. Viewing the piece on an overcast day helped with zooming in and photographing the fine details of the piece.

Additionally, tickets for SFMOMA's retrospective on Asawa, which launches in April, go on sale February 18 for members and March 11 for non-members.

Images: Leanne Maxwell/SFist