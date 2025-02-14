Piccino Presidio debuts, Outer Orbit's future looks uncertain, and The Morris team branches out with a French-inspired spot in Oakland's Grand Lake, all in This Week in Food.

Piccino has opened its new spot in the Presidio, Piccino Presidio, in the former Sessions space in the Letterman Digital Arts Center. As Tablehopper tells us, co-founders Margherita Sagan and Sher Rogat are replicating the style of their 19-year-old Dogpatch restaurant here, with a seasonal focus and much of the produce coming from their own farm in Healdsburg — although this location also gets access, due to the George Lucas connection, to the organic garden at Skywalker Ranch in Marin. Expect the usual array of seasonal pastas, pizzas, and entrees, with highlights like the lasagna verde with wild mushroom fonduta, and a bone-in pork chop with guajillo and apple puree. The space features a bar, with the full menu served there, and a lounge space is set to open in March, and it is open for lunch and weekend brunch as well.

Berkeley-born Boichik Bagels has expanded to Los Angeles, opening at 4655 Hollywood Boulevard in the Los Feliz neighborhood, as KRON4 reports. This expansion comes after Boichik's three openings in San Francisco last year, including the FiDi location (22 Battery Street) that opened in August.

Outer Orbit, the pinball-centric bar and restaurant in La Lengua (3215 Mission Street) is either shutting down next month or transitioning into "more of a barcade." In a somewhat vague Instagram post, the owners say they've been operating without a general manager or proper chef for some time, and despite being seemingly busy, "the truth is, for how we’ve decided to run the business, we need to be firing on all cylinders pretty much every hour we are open in this post-covid world." Stay tuned for further updates there.

Also closing is Hayes Valley arepa pop-up Andina, which has been in residency at SFJAZZ's B-Side space for over a year. Chef-owner Victoria Lozano says in an Instagram post that Andina is closing "for now" due to "personal burnout and the challenges posed by the current economy." Andina's final day will be March 23.

And as we noted briefly on Wednesday, Horn Barbecue chef-owner Matt Horn has closed his three-year-old West Oakland fried chicken spot Kowbird, saying he wants to concentrate on the Horn Barbecue brand.

A new Japanese-Italian restaurant called Ciaorigato has taken over the former Gibson space at the Hotel Bijou (111 Mason Street). As Tablehopper reports, it's the latest project of the team behind Mexican-Italian fusion spot Modi, which just opened late last year in the base of Salesforce Transit Center, Dario Nicotra and executive chef Marco Avila, who also own Acquolina in North Beach. Ciaorigato will feature meats and fish grilled either on a binchotan charcoal grill or an Argentinian-style grill, as well as Neapolitan-style pizzas with Japanese twists out of a cherrywood-fired oven. There will also, naturally, be a selection of sashimis and crudos. Ciaorigato opens in March, exact date TBA.

Over in Oakland's Grand Lake neighborhood, the Chronicle brings word of Sirene — which means "mermaid" in French — from the team behind SF's The Morris, Paul Einbund and chef Gavin Schmidt. They've taken over the former Sister space at 3308 Grand Avenue, and Schmidt says he's always loved the space snapped it up after Sister's closing last winter because he's lived around the corner for years. Sirene's menu is focused on seafood, with raw bar items, seafood charcuterie (like a leek and shellfish terrine, and mortadella made from duck and lobster), and main dishes like fire-grilled abalone, and roasted spiny lobster with bearnaise. There is also steak frites and fried chicken on the menu, and vegetarian options.

Chronicle critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan filed a review this week of the under-exposed and under-appreciated Sheba Jazz Lounge in the Fillmore. She notes that the Ethiopian restaurant and jazz venue is the last of its kind on that stretch of Fillmore, where, fifteen years ago, Yoshi's had just opened across the street and sister spot Rasselas was also in business a few doors down. The owners are sisters Netsanet and Israel Alemayehu, and the kitchen is being run by 76-year-old chef Alemtu Gimariam and sous chef Trhas Yehdeg. Chung Fegan recommends listening to the waitstaff when ordering, and she recommends the vegetarian sampler and the meat and fish dishes. You can probably skip the non-Ethiopian items like sliders and meatballs, though.

Top image: Photo by Juicy Pear for Piccino Presidio