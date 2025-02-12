A man fleeing from Vallejo police last weekend led the cops on a multi-county pursuit into the East Bay, where he reportedly ran into a casino in San Pablo in an attempt to escape from arrest.

The incident began Saturday night in Vallejo, where police attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was seen driving recklessly. The traffic stop was attempted near Marin and Georgie streets, and the Tahoe failed to stop, allegedly driving into oncoming traffic and through several red lights.

According to the Vallejo PD, the suspect driver, who has not been publicly identified, got on I-80 southbound and led police into San Pablo, where he pulled up to the front entrance of the San Pablo Lytton Casino.

Image from CHP helicopter

CHP helicopter support observed the driver get out of the SUV wearing a red hoodie, and run into the casino. A female passenger could then be seen, wearing a pink jacket, calmly getting out of the passenger side of the car and walking over the driver's side.

Police say the female passenger claimed she had been the driver.

The male suspect was quickly arrested inside the casino and was identified as a felon on parole for multiple drug-related convictions. The suspect also had a no-bail warrant for a probation violation and a revoked driver's license.

The Vallejo PD says they recovered 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale in the vehicle.

In separate Vallejo drug-arrest news, a 28-year-old Vallejo man, Joseph Collins, was arrested earlier this month following a late January traffic stop in Napa County. The Napa County Sheriff's Office says they pulled Collins over for speeding, and found him to be in possession of seven baggies of suspected cocaine.

A subsequent search warrant at Collins's Vallejo home turned up three pounds of suspected cocaine, along with MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, scales, a money counter, and packaging materials for drugs, as well as guns and ammunition. He is being charged in both Napa and Solano counties.

Top image via Vallejo PD/Facebook