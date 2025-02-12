Eight years after Lyft’s first claim that they would have self-driving cars, the rideshare company just made their latest declaration that these robotaxis are right around the corner, with “right around the corner” meaning “next year,” and only in Dallas.

We’ve always known the end-game for Uber and Lyft would be to fire all of their human drivers and replace their fleets with robot cars. Both rideshare companies have been trying unsuccessfully to pull this off for the better part of the last ten years. Uber actually tried it in 2016, though that effort got scrapped when it turned out that an employee had stolen trade secrets from Google’s Waymo. Meanwhile, Lyft has been claiming they were about to launch self-driving cars since 2017.

Last November, we shared our collab with @Mobileye to bring "@Lyft-ready" autonomous vehicles to our platform.



Today, we’re welcoming @Marubeni_Corp, one of the world’s industry-leading auto and fleet financing corporations, to join us on this journey. (Details ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/9aH3uH2Deg — David Risher (@davidrisher) February 10, 2025



The latest iteration of Lyft’s self-driving car claim is plausible, though, because other self-driving car companies have started to figure this thing out, and Uber and Lyft can just lease their own user base and service to them. KRON4 reports that Lyft will launch driverless robotaxi rides, picking up on a Monday report from TechCrunch that Lyft would have self-driving cars “as soon as 2026,” though only in Dallas, Texas.

Lyft has even put up an autonomous vehicles page on their website for this service that does not yet exist. Though it contains nothing but vague adspeak like “The future of transportation is in your pocket,” and “Making autonomous rides a reality for people everywhere,” with no concrete information about anything.

As soon as 2026, Marubeni-owned cars w/ Mobileye AV tech will launch in @CityOfDallas on the Lyft platform, w/ thousands more AVs/other cities to follow. Marubeni also plans to leverage our subsidiary @flexdrivecars' fleet expertise to ensure they’re getting the most out of the… — David Risher (@davidrisher) February 10, 2025



The above series of Monday tweets from Lyft CEO Davis Risher does contain some concrete information, however. Lyft is partnering with a Japanese conglomerate called Marubeni who will own, store, and maintain all of the vehicles. But Marubeni is not a self-driving car company. The self-driving technology will be handled by an Israel-based firm called Mobileye, which develops autonomous driving technologies.

So this seems like a solid plan. Though according to a CNN report on KGO, “Last year, [Lyft] said autonomous cars would be operating in Atlanta before the end of 2025.” This new development seems to render that previous plan inoperable, and makes one wonder if this deal will just be scrapped for another new one over the next year or so.

Lyft’s hand may have been forced by Uber’s recent deals with Waymo, where Uber users can (maybe sometime soon) hail a Waymo in Austin or Atlanta.

So yes, self-driving cars from these rideshare companies are probably inevitable, but this whole thing is still taking a lot longer than anyone originally thought. (Uber also claimed we would have flying cars by 2020. That did not happen!) And it seems the Uber and Lyft rideshares will be rolled out incrementally in individual markets, with a series of fragmented partnerships, and with who knows what other kinds of bumps in the road.

Image: Dayton - Circa April 2018: Car for hire with a Lyft sticker. Lyft and Uber have replaced many Taxi cabs for transportation with a smart phone app (Getty Images)