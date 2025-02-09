ABC7 reports that a portion of the AIDS Memorial Quilt is currently on view at San Francisco International Airport through January 2026. The exhibition includes six blocks of the quilt along with objects and photographs from the National AIDS Memorial.

The quilt is the world’s largest community art project, consisting of around 50,000 panels made by loved ones of the more than 110,000 people lost to AIDS-related illnesses.

The project was last displayed in San Francisco in 2022, in which 3,000 panels were on view in Golden Gate Park in celebration of the quilt’s 35th anniversary.

SFO Museum, International Terminal, Departures — Level 3, Galleries 4B and 4C

Feb 08, 2025 – Jan 25, 2026

Image: Visitors look at panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt on February 13, 2012 in the Castro District. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)